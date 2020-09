Senator Ted Cruz is on President Donald Trump’s list of 20 potential nominees to the Supreme Court. The president announced the list on Wednesday.

The Texas Republican says he’s “humbled” to be considered for the position. There are no vacancies on the high court right now, but Trump was letting his base know he’s considering reliable conservatives to fill the next seat that comes open. Trump’s campaign says he released the list to push Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to do the same.