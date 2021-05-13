LOCALTRENDING

Cruz, Other GOP Senators Criticize Biden For Border Crisis

File photo: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is among Republican senators who are criticizing the Biden administration for failing to address the border crisis.

Cruz says there’s an “absolute disaster” on our southern border, which he says is “manmade” at the hands of Biden. Florida Senator Rick Scott said cartels are taking full advantage of Biden’s failure to secure the border.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said migrants are not being evaluated for criminal records, so many criminal migrants are not being deported.

