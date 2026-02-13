Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and other lawmakers say there are more questions than answers after air space over El Paso was temporarily closed.
The Pentagon reportedly tested an anti-drone laser weapon without telling the FAA. On Wednesday, the FAA said there was a drone incursion from a Mexican drug cartel.
Cruz says that the details of the story are unclear, and he joined other lawmakers calling for a classified briefing. New Mexico Democratic Senator Ben Ray Luján said he wants to know why federal agencies can’t talk to one another.