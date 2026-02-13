Cars cross the "Paso del Norte" International Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, bottom, and El Paso, Texas, top, Wednesday Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and other lawmakers say there are more questions than answers after air space over El Paso was temporarily closed.

The Pentagon reportedly tested an anti-drone laser weapon without telling the FAA. On Wednesday, the FAA said there was a drone incursion from a Mexican drug cartel.

Cruz says that the details of the story are unclear, and he joined other lawmakers calling for a classified briefing. New Mexico Democratic Senator Ben Ray Luján said he wants to know why federal agencies can’t talk to one another.