Cruz Says He Went On Vacation Amid Storm ‘to be a good dad’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has acknowledged that he traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm.

In a statement Thursday, Cruz said he was returning to Texas. He said he accompanied his family to Mexico on Wednesday after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends. He said, “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night.” He said he was in “constant communication” with leaders back home.

The statement did little to quell a fierce backlash that comes as Cruz eyes a second presidential run in 2024.