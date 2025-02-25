TEXAS

Cruz Situated In Powerful Position In US Senate

jsalinasBy 132 views
0
FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, (Shelby Tauber/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

US Senator Ted Cruz is the now the most powerful Texan on Capitol Hill. Cruz is the new chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

The seat provides him with oversight of significant areas of the economy, from aviation to space exploration to chip manufacturing. Cruz will have a major say in the direction of pro-business legislation the Trump administration wants to see passed. Cruz easily won reelection last November, and says he’s now focusing on job creation in Texas.

Mission Announces Purchase Of Cimarron Country Club

Previous article

State House, Senate Likely To Be At Odds Over How To Give Texans Tax Cuts

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS