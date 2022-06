U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says he’s skeptical about “red flag” laws that are called for in the Senate’s bipartisan gun-control deal.

Red flag laws are intended to take guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to others or themselves. Cruz pointed out on Tuesday that red-flag laws have been abused to disarm law-abiding citizens without due process.

The Supreme Court has already ruled red flag laws unconstitutional in a 9-0 decision last year.