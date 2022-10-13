CT Governor Orders Flags Lowered For Two Officers Killed In Bristol

State police remain at the scene of a shooting that killed two police officers and seriously injured a third in Bristol, Conn. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Lisa Backus/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Flags are being lowered in Connecticut for two police officers who were killed and a third who was seriously injured while responding to a domestic violence call.

Governor Ned Lamont has released a statement saying the two officers died in the line of duty, and ordered all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff.

No further details have been released about the officers or about the shooting, which happened last night in a residential area in the town of Bristol. A nearby resident told a local NBC affiliate he heard at least a dozen gunshots.