WORLD

Cuba Fuel Shortages Prompt Rationing, Event Cancellations

jsalinasBy 16 views
0
People wait in line to be able to refuel their cars in Havana, Cuba, Monday, April 24, 2023. Cuba’s capital has been restricting fuel sales, threatening to further weaken an economy reeling from power blackouts and rampant inflation. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

(AP) — After days of people forming long lines to get gasoline, Cuba’s fuel supply crisis has increased dramatically with authorities now suspending some activities and rationing sales.

Universities in the provinces of Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Holguín and Sancti Spíritus said that starting Monday classes will be temporarily online. Cubans have seen intermittent shortages of all kinds of goods, including both diesel and gasoline, amid the recent economic crisis but the cancellation of activities because of fuel shortages has not been reported previously.

Experts say the lack of gasoline and diesel is not due to a lack of crude oil but to the difficulties refining it.

Sudan Fighting Eclipses New Truce As Aid Groups Raise Alarm

Previous article

6 Men, 3 Women Chosen As Jurors In Rape Suit Against Trump

Next article

You may also like