Cubans, Nicaraguans Drive Illegal Border Crossings Higher

A group of migrants, mostly from Cuba, line up to board a bus after crossing the border from Mexico and surrendering to authorities to apply for asylum on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A group of migrants, mostly from Cuba, line up to board a bus after crossing the border from Mexico and surrendering to authorities to apply for asylum on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. Customs and Border Protection numbers released late Monday show fewer Venezuelans came after the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than offset that decline. More migrants came from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, Russia and elsewhere. Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans. The numbers were released after the forced resignation of CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus.