Cuellar: All Negotiations On Acquiring Land For Border Wall Paused

A South Texas congressman says negotiations for acquiring more private land for border wall construction is now on hold.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo says he’s been informed that Customs and Border Protection has given notice to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to halt those negotiations.

Cuellar also plans to work with Justice Department to ensure any court cases connected to seizing private land for border wall construction are ended. The moves come after the Biden administration issued executive orders seeking to halt any further construction of the border wall.

