Cuellar: Biden Administration Needs To Listen To Border Concerns

A South Texas congressman is telling the Biden administration to do more listening when it comes to concerns about what’s happening at the border.  Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo said yesterday he plans to work with other lawmakers to get the administration to reopen the border for non-essential travel.  During a video conference, Cuellar said the administration is listening to immigration activists rather than folks who actually live near the border.  He added that communities are losing millions of dollars in needed revenue because legal visa holders from Mexico can’t cross the border to shop due to current travel restrictions.

