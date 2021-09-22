Cuellar Co-Sponsors Bill To Protect CBP Officers From Fentanyl Exposure

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has introduced a bill to provide extra protection to federal officers from exposure to the deadly drug fentanyl. The bill would equip CBP officers with containment devices and other tools to provide secondary protection beyond their personal protection equipment.

The devices would help prevent officers from being exposed to fentanyl by nose, mouth, eye, or skin contact. Cuellar says CBP officers are especially at risk of exposure to the highly-addictive drug by being on the front lines of the effort to stop the infiltration of illegal drugs.

Cuellar introduced the bipartisan bill with Republican Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce. It’s called the Prevent Act – Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxics.