Cuellar, Cornyn Demand DHS Develop Plan To Re-Open Borders

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar and Texas Senator John Cornyn are joining together to demand the Department of Homeland Security get to work on ending travel restrictions along the U.S. borders.

Cuellar and Cornyn have sent a bipartisan letter to Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf demanding the development of a plan to restore normal operations at the Ports of Entry, saying the continued extensions of the travel restrictions are devastating the economies of border communities.

The strongly-worded letter states the plan could be modeled after one already drawn up by Congressman Cuellar. The program would utilize public-private partnerships to provide CBP officers with personal protective equipment, as well as medical equipment for screening and testing people crossing the border for the coronavirus.

Also signing the letter were McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and his Texas colleagues Will Hurd and Michael McCaul.