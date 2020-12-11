Cuellar Letter Calls For Rescinding Trump Border Wall Policies

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has sent a letter to the incoming Biden administration that calls on the president-elect to rescind all of the Trump administration actions related to building a border wall.

The letter signed by 34 other House members urges Biden to end Trump’s national emergency declaration and stop the redirection of military money to border wall construction.

Cuellar also asks the Biden administration to terminate all federal wall construction contracts, to dismiss all land condemnation lawsuits, and rescind all environmental waivers. Cuellar says federal monies should be used for smart border security measures.

Other Texas Congress members signing the letter were McAllen Representative Vicente Gonzalez, Joaquin Castro, Veronica Escobar, and Sylvia Garcia.