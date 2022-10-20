Cuellar, Quintanilla Convicted On All Counts In Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Case

Guilty on all counts. A McAllen federal jury late Thursday afternoon convicted former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla of the dozens of bribery, money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy counts they’d been indicted on in 2019.

The 4 man-8 woman jury was handed the case just after noon Thursday and deliberated about four hours before reaching the guilty verdict. The charges stemmed from the widespread corruption that surrounded the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant dating back to 2012.

Jurors sided with federal prosecutors who claimed Cuellar and Quintanilla took some of the millions of dollars in bribe money, and paid some of it to elected officials to win their votes to award water plant contracts to favored engineering and construction firms.

Cuellar and Quintanilla will be allowed to remain free on bond until the men are sentenced in January.