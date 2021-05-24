Cuellar Reintroduces ‘Get The Lead Out’ Bill

Saying clean and safe tap water should not be a luxury, South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar is reintroducing legislation to eliminate the risk of lead in drinking water systems across the country.

The Get The Lead Out Act directs water utilities to develop a plan to identify and remove lead pipes within their systems. The bill would also provide 66-point-2 billion dollars over 10 years to help communities invest in projects that would get that done.

The majority of the funds would beef up an existing federal-state partnership program that assists in upgrading drinking water infrastructure. The monies would be designated specifically for lead service line replacement. The bipartisan bill is coauthored by Congressman Cuellar and Republican New Jersey Representative Chris Smith.