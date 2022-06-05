Cuellar, Vallejo Declare Victory But Cisneros, Ramirez Not Yet Conceding

Almost two weeks after the primary runoff elections, two candidates are declaring victory in their respective extremely tight congressional races. With all of the counties having completed counting all of the ballots, Congressman Henry Cuellar says he’s the winner in District 28, while Michelle Vallejo has declared victory in District 15.

The final, unofficial tally shows Cuellar beating Jessica Cisneros by 281 votes – almost 100 more votes than the May 24th count showed.

Vallejo edged out Ruben Ramirez by a 30-vote margin – 7 more votes than were counted on election night.

However, both second-place finishers have yet to concede and each has indicated they are preparing a request for a recount.