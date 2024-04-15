Cuellar Warns Against Using Federal Grants To Help Illegals Immigrants Travel To Other Cities

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar says San Antonio’s efforts to aid illegal immigrants may be attracting more of them to the city.

The Laredo Democrat announced Friday that the federal government will soon send San Antonio nearly 18-million-dollars in additional aid. The money will fund housing and meals for illegal immigrants.

Cuellar helped create the grant program, but he says the money was never meant to pay for illegal immigrants’ transportation to other cities. He says such a use of the funds would turn San Antonio into a “magnet.”