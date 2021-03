Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)

One of the women accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment is speaking out.

In an interview with CBS Evening News tonight, 25-year-old former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett claims the governor “groomed her for sex.” Bennett alleges Cuomo “asked her about her sex life” and if “she had sex with older men.” Bennett’s attorney tells the network the governor derailed Bennett’s career.