Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says it’s “baloney” that President Trump wants Eric Adams to drop out of the New York City mayoral race. At Manhattan’s Labor Day parade on Saturday, Cuomo said Trump wants the ultra-liberal Zohran Mamdani to win, as he would be Trump’s “perfect stooge.”

The New York Daily News reports that Cuomo added if Mamdani is elected, Trump could then take control of the city and destroy the Democratic party. Adams, Mamdani and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa also marched in the parade.

There’s been speculation that Trump wants Adams to drop out to give Cuomo a better chance of winning but Adams has said he’s staying in and expects to be re-elected.