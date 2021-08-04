Cuomo Urged To Resign After Probe Finds He Harassed 11 Women

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday.

The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a hostile work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.” Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.

Cuomo remained defiant Tuesday following the investigation’s findings, saying that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed.” President Joe Biden called for Cuomo’s resignation.