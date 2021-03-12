Cuomo Will Not Resign Amid Sexual Harrassment Allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is flatly rejecting the growing calls for him to resign. Democrat Cuomo spoke today about the growing sexual harrassment allegations against him and said women have the right to come forward and be heard. However, he denied the charges, saying he “did not do what has been alleged.”

A new accuser came forward today, bringing the total number to seven women. Cuomo noted two investigations are already underway to determine the facts and he chided fellow politicians for making judgments “without having the facts.”