Customer Capacity Inside Businesses Increases In Hidalgo County

(Edinburg, TX)  —  Customer capacity inside Hidalgo County businesses is being ramped up.  Yesterday, County Judge Richard Cortez said some businesses such as bars can up their customer capacity to 50-percent.  Others such as parks, child care, government offices and others can operate at 75-percent.  The change is in effect starting at 12:01-a.m. today until further notice.   The move comes after the Texas Department of Health and Human Services said there is a consistent drop in the number of COVID-19-attributed hospitalizations in the county.

