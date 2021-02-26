Customer Capacity Inside Businesses Increases In Hidalgo County

(Edinburg, TX) — Customer capacity inside Hidalgo County businesses is being ramped up. Yesterday, County Judge Richard Cortez said some businesses such as bars can up their customer capacity to 50-percent. Others such as parks, child care, government offices and others can operate at 75-percent. The change is in effect starting at 12:01-a.m. today until further notice. The move comes after the Texas Department of Health and Human Services said there is a consistent drop in the number of COVID-19-attributed hospitalizations in the county.