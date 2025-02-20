Customs Officers Make Big Cocaine Busts In South Texas

(McAllen, TX) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are getting credit for stopping several cocaine smuggling attempts in South Texas. Officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge stopped an SUV from entering the U.S. on Saturday after finding about 46 pounds of cocaine hidden inside. About 29 pounds of cocaine was found inside a sedan that was stopped at the Hidalgo International Bridge that same day. A Brownsville man was arrested at the Los Indios International Bridge on Tuesday when over 46 pounds of cocaine was found inside his vehicle. The street value of the cocaine seized at three bridges was estimated at around one-point-six-million dollars.