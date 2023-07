Customs officials at the Presidio Port of Entry found a truck carrying wheels of cheese this past week — but they weren’t just regular wheels of cheese. X-ray scans noticed irregularities within the cheese and upon closer inspection, they discovered the cheese was packed with almost 18 pounds of cocaine.

Agents seized the cheese and the 22-year-old driver. The driver had legally declared the cheese but he’ll be charged with illegally smuggling the cocaine.