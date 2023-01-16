Cut Fence Found At Second Dallas Zoo Animal Enclosure

This unadate image provided by the Dallas Zoo, a clouded leopard named Nova rests on a tree limb in an enclosure at the Dallas Zoo. (Dallas Zoo via AP)

Police are reporting the discovery of a cut in the fencing around a second animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo. They found the cut while investigating how a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure on Friday.

Officers say somebody cut the fence enclosing the clouded leopard habitat, leading to a search for one of the cats. She was found hours later and returned to her habitat. Police say the second habitat with a compromised fence houses a type of monkey called langurs. None of them escaped from the habitat.