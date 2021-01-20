Cutting Edge New Terminal Now In Operation At Brownsville Airport

Air passengers in the eastern Valley are now flying out of a brand new terminal at Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport. Airport officials Wednesday held the grand opening for the new 44 million dollar terminal that they are touting as ultra state-of-the-art. Airport Director Bryant Walker says the terminal was built in an environmentally-friendly, money-saving manner, with room to grow – and with the coronavirus in mind:

(Audio: Airport Director Bryant Walker )

Walker says the goal is to have curb-to-gate service in which passengers won’t have to touch a thing. At 91,000 square feet, the new terminal is 3 times larger than the old one, which will be demolished to make room for additional parking.