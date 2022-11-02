NATIONAL

CVS Health Agrees To $5B Settlement Of Opioid Lawsuits

A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CVS Health says it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The deal would make the Rhode Island company the first major pharmacy chain to enter a nationwide settlement over how it handled powerful and addictive prescription painkillers. The proposed settlement brings the total of deals to settle suits governments and others have brought against drug makers, distribution companies and pharmacies to more than $45 billion. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing. It would make the payments over a decade.

 

