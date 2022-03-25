Cyber Attack On BPUB Resulting In Slow Processing Of Bill Payments

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is telling customers to expect a delay in their payments showing up on their account balances.

The BPUB says it’s taking 24 to 48 hours longer for payments made online or over the phone to be credited to a customer’s account. But utility officials say customers who’ve paid on time can be assured that if their account balance hasn’t been updated by the due date, they won’t be assessed late fees nor be in danger of their service being cut.

The BPUB acknowledges the delay stems from the ransomware attack that was discovered back on March 7th. Officials say they’re having to process payments manually after disconnecting communications with its third-party payment processor, which they did to safeguard customers’ personal information. Meanwhile, the BPUB says the cybersecurity attack is still under investigation.