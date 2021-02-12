Czechs In Chaos With Political Infighting Amid Virus Surge

Policemen stop a car to check documents of a driver near the city of Sokolov, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Almost 600 police officers were deployed to enforce a complete lockdown of the three hardest-hit counties on the border with Germany and Poland to help contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus found in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

AP) — The Czech Republic is in chaos after Parliament deprived the government of a powerful tool to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The lower house of the Czech Parliament late Thursday refused the minority government’s request to extend the state of emergency. Ministers have warned that will further worsen the situation and might cause the struggling health system to collapse. The country’s curfew will be lifted and some bars may reopen next week.

The opposition parties charge the current lockdown doesn’t work and want schools reopened. The country currently has the second-highest per capita number of new cases in the EU.