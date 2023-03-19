DA Leading Trump Case Says Rhetoric Won’t Intimidate Office

(AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is standing firm against Donald Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won’t be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president.

Bragg sent an internal memo late Saturday hours after Trump unleashed a three-part, all-caps social media post in which he said his arrest was imminent, criticized the district attorney and encouraged his supporters to protest and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

The memo and Trump’s earlier social media postings underscored the contrast in styles between Bragg and Trump — two native New Yorkers, but from different eras, neighborhoods and backgrounds, and with exceedingly disparate personas.