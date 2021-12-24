DA To Ask Judge To Reduce Trucker’s 110-Year Term For Crash

Domingo Garcia, National president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) speaks during an impromptu news conference after a rally on the west steps of the state capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 in Denver. Also in the photo are from left to right Yoel Varela, with TAS USA, Garcia, Leonard Martinez, Aguilera-Mederos' attorney, Oslaida Mederos, second from right, Aguilera-Mederos' mother, center, and Jeanette Vizguerra-Ramirez, right. Relatives, lawmakers and other supporters of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure accident that left four people dead rallied in Denver to plead for clemency. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
DENVER (AP) — The district attorney’s office that prosecuted a trucker who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver will request a reduced term of 20 to 30 years. Jefferson County DA Alexis King said Thursday she will ask a judge during a hearing Monday to resentence 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for the 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver. Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters say the 110-year sentence is deeply unjust, and truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause.