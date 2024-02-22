DA To Seek Death Penalty Against Teen Accused Of Killing Police Officer

(San Benito, TX) — Cameron County’s district attorney will seek the death penalty against a Brownsville teen accused of killing a San Benito police officer last year. Lieutenant Milton Resendez died in October after he was shot during the pursuit of two suspects. Eighteen-year-old Rogelio Martinez and 23-year-old Rodrigo Valdez were arrested and charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder after being caught by law enforcement. While Martinez will face the death penalty, prosecutors have decided against doing the same for Valdez, a Mexican national. Officials expect to begin seating a jury in late May, with the trial set for June.