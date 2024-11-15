DACA In Spotlight

TEXASTRENDING

Congressional Democrats want to pass a key immigration bill before President-elect takes office. It would protect the so-called Dreamers, who were brought across the border as children.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Texas says that, since 2020, DACA recipients have paid some 20-billion dollars in federal and payroll taxes. Texas has the second highest number of Dreamers, who contribute more that one-billion dollars to the economy.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed mass deportations. Since then, his surrogates suggest that raids will focus on illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

