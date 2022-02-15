Daily COVID Death Count In Hidalgo County Highest In 7 Months

Even as coronavirus case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to stabilize in the Rio Grande Valley, local health officials have warned there’d be a rising death toll.

Officials say deaths from COVID-19 typically lag behind improvements in case and hospitalization numbers by anywhere from two to four weeks. That reality shows up in Tuesday’s daily COVID report from Hidalgo County.

While the report shows declines from the previous two days in positive COVID tests and patients in the hospital, it also lists the deaths of 18 residents. That’s the highest one-day death count in seven months – since August 26th of last year. The 18 deaths raise the total COVID death toll in Hidalgo County to 3,721. That is the sixth highest death toll in Texas. The Valley’s hospitalization rate is the second highest in the state.