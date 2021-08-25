Daily COVID Death Toll In Hidalgo County Hits 5-Month High

Hidalgo County is reporting the highest daily COVID-19 death count in about 5-1/2 months.

In its daily report Wednesday, the county Health and Human Services Department says 15 patients died from the respiratory disease – the most since March 5th of this year. The number of COVID-related deaths has been trending upward over the past two weeks after holding mostly in the single digits over the past half-year. The overall death toll of 3,062 remains the fifth-highest in the state.

Health officials attribute the recent increase to the much more contagious Delta variant sweeping through the Valley, hitting unvaccinated residents hard and sending them to the hospital – including many patients under 40. Since Monday, more than 200 more people have had to be hospitalized, and currently about two dozen are children. Also since Monday, more than 50 more school students have tested positive for the coronavirus.