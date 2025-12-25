LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had every excuse for starting the game with a thud. Instead, they roared out in front and made the most of a road trip on Christmas Day.

Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys took control at the outset against Washington by reaching the end zone in each of their first three possessions in a 30-23 victory Thursday.

Both teams were previously eliminated from playoff contention, which severely lessened the significance of this matchup between longtime NFC East rivals.

But you couldn’t tell that to the Cowboys (7-8-1), who raced to a 21-3 lead.

“It was huge,” Prescott said. “Not playing for anything, you want to get on top and not give them any hope. It’s important to make them play from behind, but we’ve got to do a better job of finishing.”

Indeed, the Commanders (4-12) cut the gap to a touchdown on three different occasions. But they couldn’t complete the comeback and absorbed their 10th loss in 11 games.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was absolutely certain his team wouldn’t be flat. Not after losing three straight and not with a .500 season still possible.

“I never worry about these guys’ effort. I really don’t,” he said. “These guys are built different, man. I had no question we would come out and play hard. I thought we were hitting on all cylinders offensively early on.”

Prescott completed 19 of 37 passes and helped Dallas convert all six of its fourth-down tries. His two TD passes gave him 30, tying Tony Romo’s franchise record of four seasons with at least 30 touchdown throws.

Prescott shrugged off six sacks, including three by Jer’Zhan Newton.

“I was in my zone. Whenever I catch fire, it’s hard to cool me off,” Newton said.

Prescott can attest to that, noting, “I took some hits, but I was able to come out clean.”

Playing without injured quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (quad, hand), Washington turned to 39-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson. Making his 10th career start and first since 2021, Johnson went 15 for 23 for 198 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“I was just trying to play clean and give us a chance to win the game,” Johnson said. “We had a chance. Unfortunately, we just came up short.”

Dallas ran 87 offensive plays to 41 for Washington. The Cowboys also dominated the time of possession by more than 17 minutes. But the outcome wasn’t decided until Dallas kept hold of the ball for the final two minutes, ending the game by — no surprise — converting a fourth down.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored on runs of 10 and 72 yards for Washington. The latter touchdown got the Commanders to 24-17 in the third quarter, but Dallas restored its double-digit lead with a 52-yard field by Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey added a 51-yarder to make it 30-20 with 3:59 remaining.

After Prescott threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson on the game’s opening drive, Johnson went 3 for 3 for 68 yards to get Washington to 7-3. The key play was a 41-yard completion to Deebo Samuel, Johnson’s longest since 2018. Samuel finished by running into Donovan Wilson, knocking the safety’s helmet off.

On their second possession, the Cowboys converted three fourth downs on a 17-play march that ended with a touchdown run by Javonte Williams. Prescott then made it three TDs in three drives with an 86-yard scoring pass to KaVontae Turpin.

Injuries

Cowboys: Williams sustained a shoulder injury. … Ferguson missed the second half with a calf injury.

Commanders: C Tyler Biadasz left with a right knee and ankle injury.

Up next

Cowboys: Close the season at New York Giants on Jan. 3 or 4.

Commanders: Season finale at Philadelphia on Jan. 3 or 4.