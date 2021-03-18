Dallas Convention Center Readies To House Immigrant Teens

Law enforcement officers are posted outside an entrance to the Dallas convention center that will be housing migrant children Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a surge of migration to the U.S. from Mexico resulted last weekend in federal officials reaching out to his office and “scrambling” to find places for unaccompanied children.

Abbott said Wednesday the children were ultimately sent to Midland, where he claimed there were no assurances about the conditions of the facility. Abbott, a Republican, spoke to reporters across the street from Dallas’ downtown convention center, where the U.S. government plans to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers.

A memo obtained by The Associated Press says the the center will be used for up to 90 days to house boys ages 15 to 17. The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019.