Dallas County Calls For Gun Control, Tarrant County May Be Next

Dallas County Commissioners are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call state lawmakers back to Austin for a special session on gun control.

The county resolution calls for universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. Commissioners passed the resolution in response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

Next week, Tarrant County Commissioners will vote on a similar measure. Abbott hasn’t called a special session, but has asked legislative committees to make recommendations on possible changes to state gun laws.