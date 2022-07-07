Dallas County Raises Pandemic Risk Level Back To Yellow

Dallas County is raising its pandemic risk level in response to the growing number of new coronavirus cases in North Texas.

Health officials say the color-coded system is now at the yellow level, indicating a low risk of community transmission, though residents are advised to “proceed carefully.” In April, Dallas County dropped the risk assessment to the lowest level.

The Public Health Committee says much of the local population is unvaccinated, or not completely vaccinated, resulting in the recent increase in cases.