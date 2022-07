Dallas County officials are reporting the county’s first heat-related death of this year.

A 66-year-old Dallas woman died of a heat-related illness. She reportedly had underlying health problems, but no further details have been released about her. It’s not been disclosed whether she was outside or in a home without A/C.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reminding North Texans to limit their outdoor activities and make sure they stay hydrated in order to avoid heat-related illnesses.