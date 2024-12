Drones have been spotted all over the country, and now they’ve been spotted in Texas. Police in the Dallas suburb of White Settlement have been flooded with calls about lights in the sky near federal and military properties.

Police Chief Chris Cook worries that one of these drones could inadvertently get in a flight path and take down a plane. White Settlement is near a Naval Air Station and the military jet contractor Lockheed-Martin. He warns residents not to shoot down the drones.