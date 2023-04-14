Dallas Drug Dealer Caught With 2K+ Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison For 12 Years

A convicted fentanyl dealer arrested in Dallas will serve 145-months in federal prison. A court sentenced 27-year-old Jesus Fuentes on Wednesday. Fuentes entered a guilty plea last year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Acting on a tip, state troopers pulled Fuentes over on I-635 in March 2020 and found two-thousand-and-72 fake oxycodone tablets in a backpack. The pills were laced with fentanyl. Officers also found more than 13-thousand-dollars in cash that Fuentes reportedly admitted was drug proceeds.