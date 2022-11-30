TEXAS

Dallas Habitat For Humanity Helps Staff Purchase Homes

jsalinasBy 5 views
0
This photo provided by Rebecca Thompson shows Rebecca Thompson, in her office at her parent’s house, plans to buy a home with help from her employer, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. (Rebecca Thompson via AP)

The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is using part of the $9 million gift it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in March to provide its staff members a new employee benefit — $13,500 in the form of a forgivable loan to help with a down payment or closing costs on a home.

Rebecca Thompson, who works in the nonprofit’s fundraising office, thought she’d never be able to buy her own home. Now, Thompson hopes that with the down-payment assistance she can find a home with two bedrooms so she can have a home office. Plus, her cats and lizard could use some extra space.

 

Taliban: 10 Killed In Bombing Of Afghan Religious School

Previous article

Russian, Chinese Bombers Fly Joint Patrols Over Pacific

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS