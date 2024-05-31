Dallas Has 15 High Water Rescues; Lineman Electrocuted In North Texas

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it was on the scene of 15 high-water incidents yesterday including one involving one of their own employees who got trapped inside a truck due to high water from the latest round of storms. Only one thunderstorm in the area was considered severe but others sent heavy rain falling across North Texas. There was flash flooding reported in Collin, Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Wise counties.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says it responded to some 20 motor vehicle accidents. Rains County officials are confirming the electrocution death Tuesday of 34-year-old Scott Balentine, a lineman working to restore power for the Farmers Electric Cooperative.

More than 230-thousand customers are still without power heading into the weekend as residents in Eastern Texas could see large hail and damaging wind gusts today with possible tornadoes.