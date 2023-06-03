Dallas Judge Bans Legal Filings That Rely On AI Content

A Dallas federal judge is banning legal filings that are drafted mostly by Artificial Intelligence technology from his court without the documents being checked for accuracy.

U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr says attorneys have to file a certificate before appearing in court that states A-I platforms didn’t assist in the filing, or that it was checked for accuracy using print reporters or traditional databases.

Starr argued that the A-I platforms like ChatGPT are “prone to hallucinations and bias,” and that they can fake content such as quotes or citations.