A Dallas man is in custody for selling devices that make semiautomatic pistols fully automatic. Investigators say 22-year-old Jeremiah Ashley sold Glock switches on Instagram.  Undercover officers contacted Ashley in 2022 and arranged a couple of purchases.

In one transaction, Ashley reportedly met an officer at a gas station in Garland and sold him three Glock switches for 12-hundred-dollars. Ashley was indicted on December 28th on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm.