Dallas May Further Decriminalize Possession Of Small Amounts Of Weed

Dallas may become the biggest city in Texas to stop arresting people for possession of small amounts of marijuana. Dallas police already issue citations to people caught with under two-ounces of marijuana instead of arresting them.

A ballot proposal would raise that amount to four-ounces. A group called Ground Game Texas needed to collect 20-thousand signatures from registered Dallas voters to get the Dallas Freedom Act on the ballot in November. City officials say enough signatures have been collected.

