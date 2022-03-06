Dallas Mayor Wants To Cut Ties With Russian Sister City

The mayor of Dallas is calling on city officials to cut ties with its Russian sister city. Mayor Eric Johnson announced that he will put a resolution on the city’s March 9th voting agenda to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The memo also asked officials not to approve city contracts with entities that have significant ties to the Russian Federation. The Wednesday vote would suspend Dallas’ official relationship with sister city Saratov.

Since the start of the invasion, North Texans have repeatedly shown their support of Ukraine through donations, rallies and fundraisers.