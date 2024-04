Rev. Frederick Haynes the Third is stepping down as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition after less than three-months on the job. Haynes submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, effective immediately. He provided no explanation for his abrupt departure.

Rev. Jesse Jackson founded the Chicago-based civil rights group more than 50-years ago. Haynes, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, was installed as Jackson’s successor in February.